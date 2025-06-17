Dublinwale: A tale of two readers

This is the story of two Dubliners. One is a professor, the other is an engineer. One is a former New Yorker, the other is an Irish native. Both share a passion for the same novel. Sam Slote is among the world’s most renowned Joyceans. He is a Professor in the School of English at Trinity College Dublin. (HT Photo)

James Joyce’s Ulysses is contained into a single day, 16 June, and that date is celebrated worldwide as Bloomsday, named after the novel’s hero—Mr. Bloom. To celebrate the city novel, this reporter is in Dublin for Bloomsday 2025, and the Delhiwale column briefly becomes Dublinwale.

Sam Slote is among the world’s most renowned Joyceans. He is a Professor in the School of English at Trinity College Dublin. His book Annotations to James Joyce’s Ulysses is the most authoritative guide to understand the notoriously difficult novel. The wall-sized book rack in his office is crammed with the different translations of Ulysses, including Dutch, German, Japanese, Chinese, Korean, Persian, Arabic, and Malayalam.

John O’Connell is an electrical engineer working in Telecom, but also conducts walking tours to Joyce’s Dublin. A volunteer at the James Joyce Tower and Museum, he often dresses up as Mr Bloom, complete with a hat and a fake moustache. He believes that Ulysses is Dublin’s very own Sistine Chapel.

This afternoon, Sam Slote is sitting in his office, working on his annotated book’s next edition. More particularly, he is busy with some specific question of punctuation in episode 17. His tone is gracious and delves deeply—yet effortlessly—into the intricacies of the novel. This sort of precision and care for detail is essential to a scholar of Ulysses, where everything is likely to carry narrative and symbolic weight.

This afternoon, John O’Connell is crossing the Grattan Bridge over the Liffey, leading a walking tour. In the Dublin rain, he’s excitedly pointing at a building in front of which a minor character makes a fleeting appearance. This sort of precision and care for detail is essential to a guide of Ulysses, where every street corner possibly has a role to play.

Sam Slote says that he read Joyce’s final novel, Finnegans Wake, before the Ulysses. This is surprising because the world is full of Joyce fanatics who adore Ulysses and have read it many times, but just couldn’t climb the heights of Finnegans, considered a super-difficult book.

John O’Connell says that when he first read Ulysses, “I didn’t really get it then, but I knew there was a genius driving the bus.” On finishing the dreaded Finnegans Wake, he announced his accomplishment in an office meeting. The colleagues, he recalls, looked bemused.

For his everyday use, Sam Slote carries a 1986 Gabler hardbound edition of Ulysses, published by Bodley Head, bearing a grey cover.

For his everyday use, John O’Connell carries a 2000 hardbound reprinting of the 1986 Gabler edition of Ulysses, published by Bodley Head, bearing a green cover.