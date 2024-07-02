Duo on bike opens fire at realtor’s house in bid to extort him of 10L

New Delhi Police and forensic teams found two empty bullets shells and a mangled lead piece of a bullet at the crime scene. (Getty Images)

Two men on a scooter opened fire at the house of a property dealer, following repeated extortion calls asking the realtor to pay ₹10 lakh, at Kabir Nagar near Welcome in northeast Delhi on Monday night, police said.

The duo fired three to four rounds before fleeing the scene. Nobody was injured in the incident, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said the Welcome police station was informed about firing in Gali No.1, Kabir Nagar, around 9pm on Monday. “We registered a case under sections 308(4) and 125/3(5) of the newly introduced Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 27 of the Arms Act, with respect to the extortion, threatening and firing incident. Our investigators are scanning CCTV cameras and have also activated their human intelligence network to identify and nab the extortionist, as well as the men involved in the firing,” Tirkey said.

The realtor was identified as Arif Ali alias Kale, 38. In his complaint to the police, he said a local criminal — Delhi Police withheld his name — was demanding ₹10 lakh from him and threatening him.

Police and forensic teams found two empty bullet shells and a mangled lead piece of a bullet at the crime scene. They photographed and videographed the crime scene, and recorded statements of Ali and other witnesses.