DU's first online fest rocked the campus!

The Janki Devi Memorial College became the first DU college to recently host their college fest called Symphony 2021 completely online! This was a month long virtual fest - a first that’s ever happened in DU.
By Aprajita Sharad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 02:31 PM IST

Who says digital campus is devoid of fun?Delhi University’s varsities haven’t allowed the pandemic to play the role of a party pooper this year, by moving their college fests and parties to the online space. The Janki Devi Memorial College became the first DU college to recently host their college fest called Symphony 2021 completely online!

Sharing how the authorities decided to have an online fest, Professor Smita Mishra, Department of History says, “The staff advisors consulted the Students’ Union and got the feedback from students of the college and across DU, that though academics was progressing at a fair clip online, the cultural scene was almost dead and there was an emotional out cry for an online festival! So the authorities resolved to give the students a fun time by hosting an online fest.”

A month long virtual fest is a first that’s ever happened in DU! Staff Advisor Professor Saumya Gupta shares the motivating factor behind having an online fest. “Online fest was essential keeping in mind the Covid protocol and the safety of students. We didn’t want to deprive the students of the excitement and creativity that is the hallmark of DU festival season. So we took on the challenge to visualise the events virtually, and decided to have a month long cultural festival!” she claims.

It’s normal to wonder what was different in an online fest as compared to an offline one? Did the students enjoy? “I think the online fest went better than expected with some differences from conventional offline fests like instead of being spread over three days the fest was spread over a month with one event per day, so there was no question of anyone missing any events for being held simultaneously with others as is the case during offline fests,” informs Mishra adding, “Some events like dance and drama were displays of pre-recorded work. For students it was fun engaging in virtual platforms and a learning experience but they would have enjoyed the conventional off-line fest more ofcourse!”

Hailing a digital fest over no fest, Jagriti Bathra, a third year student and member of the college’s student union says, “The whole month of the festival was a roller coaster ride and it was a remarkable experience for all of us. Everyone had imagined college fest to be full of singing, dancing, and gatherings but who would have thought that it could be online as well. We were able to make new connections while at home and celebrate with students across the county! Although it was not like a regular college fest, we had a lot of fun organising it and it was a great learning experience.”

Author tweets @FizzyBuddha

