DU's Patel Chest Institute to become multispecialty hospital; varsity allots 12.76 acre land

New Delhi (India), December 15 (ANI): Delhi University said that Vallabhbhai Patel Chest Institute (VPCI) will be converted into a multispeciality hospital and the varsity has allotted over 12.70 acres of land for the expansion. HT Image

A proposal to allot land available with the university for expansion and upgradation of Vallabhbhai Patel Chest Institute (VPCI) was also passed in the Executive Council's (DU's highest decision-making body) meeting.

Vice Chancellor Professor Yogesh Singh said that there is a strong need to expand and upgrade the institute so that treatment for serious diseases, including pulmonary diseases, can be provided under one roof.

Starting in the 1950s, the Patel Chest Institute sent a proposal to the Government of India to make it a full-fledged medical college.

The VPCI is a postgraduate medical institution devoted to research, teaching and patient care in the field of chest diseases. It is a University of Delhi-maintained institution and is funded entirely by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The institute is ideally located in the heart of the main campus of the University of Delhi, providing the requisite academic environment.

The institute said that the expansion and upgradation of VPCI will go a long way in providing quality diagnostic and research facilities for pulmonary diseases.

"The matter has been discussed in great detail and several meetings were also held in this regard to obtain the views of the faculty members of VPCI and the suggestions of external experts. Only after that has the draft proposal been prepared. After this, a committee was formed," Singh said during the Executive Council meeting.

Delhi University has 12.76 acres of vacant land available in Dhaka, near Mukherjee Nagar. After detailed deliberations, it was decided in the meeting that the said land should be allotted to the Vallabhbhai Patel Chest Institute (VPCI).

Along with this, the allotment of land for the construction of the University College of Medical Sciences building and hospital was also considered.

The members were informed that the need for construction of the college building and hospital has been felt in view of the fact that, despite more than five decades of existence, it has still not been able to get its land and building.

During the EC meeting, many important issues were discussed and passed. This meeting was held in the convention hall of the university.

An intensive discussion took place during Zero Hour on the letter written by the Education Minister of Delhi, Atishi, to the Central Government regarding 12 colleges funded by the Delhi Government. (ANI)

In this regard, the EC decided to form a committee.

The vice chancellor said that this committee will start work tomorrow and will submit its report in 15 days.

After that, the report will be sent to the Government of India and the Government of Delhi. The EC also approved the allotment of 12.76 acres of land in Dhaka to convert Patel Chest Hospital into a multi-specialty hospital. (ANI)