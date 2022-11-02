DU’s sports, ECA quota admissions from November 10

The Delhi University will announce the allocation of supernumerary seats, including those under the sports and extracurricular activities (ECA) quotas, on November 10, DU officials aware of the matter said.

Meanwhile, DU is geared up to welcome on Wednesday the 59,100 candidates who secured admission to the varsity in the first round on the basis of their Central University Entrance Test (CUET) score. As part of their first day at DU, the new four-year undergraduate programme (FYUP) students will also attend orientation or induction sessions with their respective departments.

At present, the second round of seat allocations under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) is underway, and admissions under the sports and ECA quotas come under the third round of allocations.

Dean (admissions) Haneet Gandhi said ECA trials began on October 18, while sports trials began on October 31. “We are on schedule. Admissions are on track and ECA and sports allocation will also be done as per the admission schedule of the university,” she said.

Manoj Sinha, principal of Aryabhatta College and secretary of the DU Principals Association (DUPA), said that a major share of seat allocations has already been allocated and very few seats are left. “We expect 90% of students to join us on the first day itself. As far as sports and ECA admissions are concerned, the process will take place as per the schedule. It is important to consider that the initiation of classes could not be deferred further,” said Sinha.

DUPA president Jaswinder Singh, who is also the principal of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College, said the college will hold an orientation session for incoming students on Wednesday, during which teachers and senior students will get the chance to interact with freshers.

“Teachers who will teach first-year students will be part of the orientation. Some students will also be putting up helpdesks to inform students about the various cultural societies in the college. Additionally, we have also invited officials from Delhi University for the session so that they can familiarise students with the various features of the National Education Policy 2020,” said Singh.

Sinha said, “Our assessment is that students need a lot of counselling and guidance this year since the FYUP is new. They need to understand the various course combinations and how the four-year program will chart out. Since the entire framework is new, their seniors will not be able to guide them much.”

Colleges are expecting outstation students to join the university by the end of the week. A number of DU colleges have already allocated hostel seats, while in others, the process is underway.

Rekha Sethi, principal of Indraprastha College for Women, said hostel seats at her college have been allocated and students have started joining the residences. Meanwhile, a notice issued by Lady Shri Ram College for Women said the first merit list for hostel allotment would be available on Wednesday. “Successful candidates would be expected to move into the hostel in the presence of their local guardians on Saturday and Sunday,” it said.