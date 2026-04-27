Dwarka:Off-duty cop held for shooting man dead

A Delhi Police officer was arrested after he allegedly shot dead a 21-year-old man and injured another following an altercation over noise in Dwarka in the early hours of Sunday, officials said.

The head constable, identified by his first name Neeraj, is posted with the Delhi Police’s Special Cell, officials said.

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Police said he was on the run and was arrested later on Sunday after a 15-hour chase. The head constable, identified by his first name Neeraj, is posted with the Delhi Police’s Special Cell, officials said.

According to officials, the incident took place when the cop objected to a group of people returning from a party “making noise” on the street in front of his house. He stepped down, got into a fight with them, and fired a single shot at one of the victims. The bullet pierced the victim’s chest and struck a second man, who was critically injured.

While the victim’s family alleged the shooting was motivated by what they described as a “hate crime,” police said the allegation is yet to be verified. The accused was off duty at the time and officials said they are investigating whether he used his service pistol in the crime.

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{{^usCountry}} According to investigators, the incident occurred around 2am in Jaffarpur Kalan when the officer got into an argument with a group of men returning from a birthday celebration. The deceased was a Zomato delivery executive, and his friends had attended the party of a friend’s two-year-old son. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to investigators, the incident occurred around 2am in Jaffarpur Kalan when the officer got into an argument with a group of men returning from a birthday celebration. The deceased was a Zomato delivery executive, and his friends had attended the party of a friend’s two-year-old son. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Kushal Pal Singh said police received a call from RTR Hospital around 2.30am about two men admitted with gunshot injuries. “One of them was declared dead on arrival. The deceased worked as a Zomato delivery executive, while his friend and roommate sustained a bullet injury to his abdomen,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Kushal Pal Singh said police received a call from RTR Hospital around 2.30am about two men admitted with gunshot injuries. “One of them was declared dead on arrival. The deceased worked as a Zomato delivery executive, while his friend and roommate sustained a bullet injury to his abdomen,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police said the incident took place when 13 people, including two minors, had gathered on the main road to leave after the celebrations, with some already departing in a taxi. “Six to seven others remained standing on the road, talking, when Neeraj, allegedly disturbed by the noise, came down from his house and confronted them, leading to a heated exchange,” the DCP said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the incident took place when 13 people, including two minors, had gathered on the main road to leave after the celebrations, with some already departing in a taxi. “Six to seven others remained standing on the road, talking, when Neeraj, allegedly disturbed by the noise, came down from his house and confronted them, leading to a heated exchange,” the DCP said. {{/usCountry}}

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“During the argument, Neeraj pointed his weapon at one of them and fired. The bullet pierced the victim’s chest and exited, hitting another in the abdomen. Both were on a two-wheeler,” he added.

Neeraj fled the spot after the shooting, according to eyewitnesses and police.

The deceased victim’s family alleged he was targeted because of his identity. His mother said, “My son was celebrating a friend’s child’s birthday. The cop came, started shouting, and asked where they were from. When my son said he was from Bihar, he became abusive and shot him. My son died on the spot, and the constable managed to escape. Who will take care of us now? My son was running the household.”

The man who hosted the party alleged the constable appeared intoxicated and continued threatening the group despite their apologies. “We were talking outside when the policeman asked what we were doing. I told him the party had ended and everyone was leaving… We apologised, but he had a pistol in his hand. The others at the scene got scared and started leaving. But the policeman followed the victim, loaded his pistol, and pointed it at him. I begged him to stop and said I would take everyone inside, but he didn’t listen. He appeared drunk, opened fire, and told us to take the injured to hospital, and fled,” he said.

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Police said the hate-crime angle is being examined but has not been established so far.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Jignasa Sinha Jignasa Sinha is a Principal Correspondent who's writes on Delhi crime, gender and labour.

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