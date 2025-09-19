Zomato delivery executive attacked with chair, water can in Bengaluru over delay in food order. Video

An unfortunate incident unfolded in Bengaluru when a food delivery worker associated with Zomato was allegedly assaulted by two individuals for arriving late with their order. The altercation, caught on video, has sparked outrage among Bengaluru residents.

A social media post claimed that the confrontation occurred near Shobha Theatre in the Babuji Nagar area of the city. The attack was captured on video, which later circulated widely on social media, sparking outrage among residents and internet users.

The footage revealed a heated exchange shortly after the delivery agent reached the location. Within moments, the argument spiralled into violence.

One of the individuals struck the delivery agent on the head using a plastic water can, while another was seen attacking him with a plastic chair. The video also showed one of the men attempting to get onto the delivery agent's bike.

Notably, one of the attackers, dressed in a light-coloured shirt, appeared to be intoxicated, struggling to maintain balance throughout the altercation.

The local police have responded to the incident, confirming that a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed at the Byatarayanapura police station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including 126 (2), 118 (1), 351 (2) and (3), and 352 r/w 3 (5).

Consequently, cops also said that the accused has been arrested and that further investigation is underway.

Zomato has not yet spoken out on the incident.

In a similar incident, a man thanked Zomato and Swiggy delivery men for saving him from being swept away in a waterlogged street in Hyderabad amid heavy rain. “Hey Zomato, Swiggy, just wanted to share that your riders not only delivered food during this deluge, but also saved me and my bike from being swept away in the stormwater. They did the same for hundreds of people like me trying to reach home at midnight in Hyderabad,” he wrote.