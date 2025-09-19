Bengaluru’s traffic divide: Viral maps show east choking in jams, west moving free

A viral post on X has sparked a fresh debate over traffic disparities between East and West Bengaluru. Screenshots from Google Maps that starkly contrasted Bengaluru east and west.(X/@BLR_Stories)

Shared on Friday, the post included screenshots from Google Maps that starkly contrasted the city’s two halves: while East Bengaluru was marked deep red with traffic congestion, West Bengaluru appeared entirely green, showing free-flowing traffic.

Check out the post here:

The images struck a chord with commuters who deal with daily gridlocks in areas like Whitefield, KR Puram, and Marathahalli, compared to relatively smoother drives in parts of West Bengaluru such as Rajajinagar, Vijayanagar, and Kengeri.

How did X users react?

Reactions poured in online, with one user noting, “Yeah, because people are traveling west to east.” Another highlighted how the metro has eased commuting woes in the west, “Kengeri was much worse before they extended the metro. It’s so much better now. Clearly shows that public transit is the only way through.”

Several users pointed to differences in road design. “West has grid layouts and many sub-arterial roads with good BMTC ridership. East has disjointed areas and a lack of inner roads, so every vehicle is forced onto the same major stretches,” one post read.

Others stressed the nature of development in the two regions. “Those areas in the west are pure residential. I don’t think they are comparable. Industries are towards Yeswanthpur, which is always crowded,” a comment observed.

Meanwhile, one tongue-in-cheek remark captured the mood of many West Bengaluru residents, “Bangalore West is Bangalore’s best kept secret. Let’s keep it that way!”

The recent viral post underscores the uneven growth of Bengaluru, with East bearing the brunt of IT-driven traffic surges and West reaping the benefits of better road planning and public transport integration.

