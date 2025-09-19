Bengaluru’s Electronic City flyover floods after heavy overnight rains batter city | Watch

After heavy overnight rains battered Bengaluru, a resident shared a video showing the Electronic City flyover submerged in water, with vehicles struggling to move through the flooded stretch. The Bengaluru Traffic Police have issued multiple advisories for commuters facing waterlogging and slow-moving traffic.(X/@Vivek_Ganesan)

The footage captures the scale of waterlogging and the challenges faced by commuters as the downpour left several parts of the city inundated and roads nearly impassable.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police have issued multiple advisories for commuters facing waterlogging and slow-moving traffic. One advisory noted that Geddalahalli Junction towards Vaddarapalya is experiencing sluggish traffic due to water accumulation. Another highlighted similar conditions at Ramamurthy Nagara towards MMT Junction.

The downpour, which began late Thursday night, continued intermittently on Friday morning, bringing Bengaluru to a near standstill. Several low-lying areas across the city reported waterlogging, while key stretches witnessed significant traffic snarls.

Bengaluru recorded 65.5 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours until 5.30 am, with the city’s Automatic Weather Station (AWS) reporting 66 mm. Doddaballapura received 60 mm, Chandurayanahalli in Ramanagara 46 mm, and Hessarghatta in Bengaluru Rural 43 mm.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru, forecasting light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30–40 kmph at isolated locations. Other districts under yellow alert include Vijayapura, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Tumakuru, Kolar, and Chikkaballapura.

Significant rainfall was recorded across Karnataka. According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), Kanagamakalapalli in Chikkaballapura district recorded 130 mm, followed by Tirumani (114 mm), Beechaganahalli (114 mm), Chelur_1 (101 mm), and Bhandarkumtha in Bidar district (112 mm). Gadag received 51.9 mm, Ramanagara’s Chandurayanahalli 46 mm, Tamaka in Kolar 21.5 mm, while Mangaluru reported 20.7 mm. Gulbarga Observatory reported dry thunder.

The IMD warned that heavy rainfall could lead to temporary power outages, waterlogging, and uprooting of weak tree branches. Residents were advised to take safe shelter, avoid trees, unplug electrical appliances, stay away from water bodies and objects conducting electricity, and drive carefully if travelling.

(With agency inputs)