Earthquake Today Live Updates: 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit Nepal; jolts Delhi-NCR
Earthquake Today Live Updates: The earthquake hit at a depth of 10 km. It occurred at a latitude of 28.84 N and a longitude of 82.19 E.
A strong earthquake was felt across Delhi-NCR on Friday night. As per European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), a 6.0 magnitude earthquake hit Nepal's Birendranagar.
Follow Live Updates here:
- The National Center for Seismology said in a post on X on Friday that a 6.4 magnitude earthquake occurred at 11:32 in Nepal.
- As reported by news agency ANI, tremors were also felt in Bihar's Patna.
