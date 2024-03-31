ED names four individuals, 1 firm in Delhi Jal Board charge sheet

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed its first charge sheet in connection with a money laundering probe linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), people aware of the matter said on Saturday. Last month, ED conducted searches at the residence of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s personal assistant Bibhav Kumar and Rajya Sabha MP ND Gupta as part of the probe in the same case. On March 17, the agency also summoned Kejriwal to appear before the investigating officer in the case. (Representational image)

The federal probe agency filed an approximately 8,000-page chargesheet on Thursday naming four individuals — Jagdish Arora, retired chief engineer of DJB, Anil Agarwal, a contractor, Tejinder Pal Singh, a close associate of Arora, and DK Mittal, former official of NBCC — as accused. ED has also named a company NKG Infrastructure as an accused for having benefited from the alleged corruption.

Kejriwal is currently in ED custody after he was arrested on March 21 in connection with the probe linked to the Delhi liquor policy case.

ED has informed the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court that it would file supplementary charge sheets in future. The court has listed April 1 for hearing the arguments on taking cognisance of the charge sheet.

The charge sheet in the ED’s case is based on a first information report (FIR) by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered on July 6, 2022.

When asked to comment on DJB development, Delhi minister Atishi on Saturday said: “They have summoned (minister) Kailash Gahlot, tomorrow they will summon me and day after tomorrow they will summon Saurabh Bharadwaj. One by one all AAP leaders will be summoned, charge-sheeted, and arrested. But, I want to tell the BJP that we are not afraid of their threats, nor afraid of going to jail. Each of the AAP leader will continue to fight till their last breath to protect democracy and the Constitution.”

In the FIR, the CBI said that DJB’s then chief engineer, Jagdish Kumar Arora, awarded contracts of the DJB to NKG Infrastructure Ltd for a total cost of ₹38 crore despite the company failing to meet the technical eligibility criteria.

The contract, according to the FIR, was related to supply, installation, testing and commissioning of electromagnetic flow meters and its corresponding operation and maintenance for five years by DJB. NKG Infrastructure submitted false performance certificates, which were certified by NBCC officials.

The FIR, seen by HT, names Arora, four senior DJB officials, two NBCC officials, NKG Infrastructure and other public and private people as accused.

The ED, in a statement last month, said the bribe money was paid as “election funds” to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). In the charge sheet, ED officials said NKG Infrastructure Limited obtained the bid by submitting forged and false documents.

“Jagdish Kumar Arora was aware of the fact that the company does not meet the technical eligibility. He received bribe amount both in cash and bank accounts. Investigations and digital evidence show that Arora passed on the bribe funds to various persons connected with managing the affairs of DJB, including persons connected with AAP. Bribe amounts were also passed on as election funds to AAP,” the ED said in a statement on February 7.

The ED has also said that the contract of DJB was awarded at highly inflated rates so that the bribes could be collected from the contractors from the inflated cost of the contract. “As against the contract value of ₹38 crore, only about ₹17 crore was spent towards the contract and the remaining amounts were siphoned off in guise of various fake expenses. Such fake expenses were booked for bribes and election funds,” ED said in the same statement on February 7.

NKG Infra is a Delhi-headquartered company and has in the past carried out projects for National Highway Authority of India, Airport Authority of India, Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) and public works departments of 15 states over 30 years.

