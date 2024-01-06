ED political weapon to silence Oppn: Delhi minister Atishi

Delhi minister Atishi on Saturday said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is no longer an investigation agency but has become a political weapon to silence opposition leaders. The remarks came three days after Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal skipped a summons of the ED in connection with the excise case, calling the summons illegal and politically motivated. Delhi minister Atishi on Saturday alleged that the Enforcement Directorate is merely a tool for BJP to orchestrate political conspiracies. (HT Photo)

“In the BJP-led central government, the level of the central investigation agency, ED, has fallen to such an extent that it is now summoning two elderly poor farmers under PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) for opposing a BJP leader. These poor farmers have only ₹450 in their bank accounts, but a case has been filed against them under PMLA,” Atishi said during a press conference at AAP office.

The AAP leader referred to the recent controversy over ED summons issued to two Dalit farmers from Tamil Nadu and which surfaced on social media, causing widespread outrage.

“With this Act, the BJP-led Centre has presented evidence before the nation that ED is merely a tool for them to orchestrate political conspiracies. BJP files cases against its opponents through ED under PMLA because obtaining bail in such cases is nearly impossible. PMLA was made to curb terrorism and drug trafficking, but ED is using it to keep BJP’s opponents in jail without bail. However, if an opposition leader joins BJP after facing a case from ED, the case is withdrawn,” Atishi said.

HT reached out to ED but did not get any response on request for comment.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that Aam Aadmi Party leaders, including Kejriwal and Atishi very well know that the CM’s involvement in the liquor scam is well documented and established with the testimony of accused, approvers and other witnesses in the matter.

“Therefore with every passing day the anxiety and political frustration of AAP leaders like Atishi is growing and they try to present a new excuse to save CM Kejriwal from facing investigation and prosecution. Till yesterday leaders like Atishi were claiming that notice is not lawful and today she has problem with PMLA provisions being applied in investigation and prosecution in liquor scam case,” he added.