Elderly couple murdered, home ransacked in northeast Delhi

An elderly couple was found dead with their throats slit at their residence in northeast Delhi's Gokalpuri area on Monday morning, police said.

Radhey Shyam Verma (72) and his wife Veena (68) found dead with their throats slit at their own residence.

Radhey Shyam Verma (72) and his wife Veena's (68) house was also found ransacked, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast), Joy Tirkey, said.

While the elderly couple lived on the ground floor of the house, their son Ravi Rattan along with his wife and six-year-old son was living on the first floor of the house.

Radhey Shyam had retired as vice-principal from Delhi government school, Karol Bagh. The family has been living in the house for the last 38 years, the DCP said.

Some jewellery and ₹4.5 lakh are missing from the house, police said

Radhey Shyam had recently taken ₹five lakh as advance to sell the rear portion of the house, Tirkey said.

Rattan had last seen his parents at 10:30 pm on Sunday night.

Further investigation is underway.