Enhanced security to prevent farmers’ Parliament march triggers traffic chaos

The authorities stepped up security and put up barricades at Delhi’s borders to prevent farmers from going ahead with a march to Parliament amid the ongoing budget session, triggering traffic jams in the Capital on Thursday. The Delhi Police issued a traffic and security advisory for Thursday. (HT PHOTO)

Farmers have been demanding a law guaranteeing minimum support prices for their produce since cultivators held one of the biggest demonstrations in decades and prompted the government to repeal three agricultural reform laws enacted in September 2020.

Tens of thousands of farmers opposing the laws hunkered down on highways across several states for nearly 14 months. They virtually set up protest townships at five sites including Ghazipur, Singhu, and Tikri, and choked traffic, rejecting the government’s insistence that the laws would benefit them by giving them greater access to markets. Farm unions insisted the laws would leave cultivators at the mercy of corporations.

The Delhi Police on Wednesday issued a traffic and security advisory for Thursday, saying heavy deployment of security and traffic personnel will be in place at all borders to stop farmers from entering the city, especially on tractors and other heavy vehicles. They said Chilla, UP Gate, and Apsara crossing points connecting the Capital with Uttar Pradesh will be heavily barricaded from 7am on Thursday.

Police warned commuters using these routes were likely to face traffic congestion due to checking of individuals and vehicles. They urged the public to use alternate routes and leave early for their destinations.

“Heavy traffic is expected on the routes connected to Soniya Vihar, DND, Chilla, Gazipur, Sabhapur, Apsara, and Loni borders on...[Thursday]. Kindly avoid/plan journey accordingly,” the traffic police posted on X.

Deputy police commissioner Apoorva Gupta said security personnel in adequate numbers will remain deployed at all borders in the east district. “The standard preventive measures taken during such events will be followed. We are having a dialogue with the organisers of the protests and requesting them not to enter the city. We are also urging the public to avoid the affected routes and use alternative routes to reach their destinations.”

A second police officer said traffic personnel were deployed on the affected and alternate routes to assist motorists during the morning peak hours and ensure they face lesser inconvenience due to the security and traffic arrangements.