Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday directed the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) to ensure that the process of issuing fire safety No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for hotels, restaurants, nightclubs, multiplexes and other commercial establishments becomes fully transparent, streamlined and time-bound. Ensure transparency in issuing fire certificates: Delhi CM tells officials

Chairing a high-level review meeting at the Delhi Secretariat, the CM said the NOC mechanism must not result in inconvenience to genuine applicants. She instructed officials to remove any ambiguity in the licensing framework to eliminate repeated visits to government offices.

Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood, Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma and senior officers from the fire service and law departments were present during the discussion.

Gupta said that if any fire safety rule is causing procedural difficulty, it should immediately be reported to the government so that required reforms can be made. She added that the DFS is being equipped with modern tools and technologies and assured that the government will promptly provide any additional resources needed for operational efficiency.

Referring to the recent fire in a Goa nightclub that resulted in 25 fatalities, Gupta emphasised the importance of vigilance and strict adherence to fire safety norms. She directed DFS to conduct regular inspections at large events and commercial establishments including hotels and clubs to prevent any lapses.

“There should also be strict action against establishments found violating fire safety standards or operating without mandatory equipment. Responsibility for compliance lies with both the fire department and building operators. Complaints have been received regarding delays in the NOC process due to unnecessary procedural requirements,” said Gupta.

She instructed the CS and senior officers to review existing systems, identify causes of delay and draft new simplified guidelines where required. Gupta added that the Delhi government is aligning its procedures with national policy reforms aimed at easing business operations. She stated that licences, including fire NOCs, must support safe operations without creating administrative hurdles for commercial entities.