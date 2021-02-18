Home / Cities / Delhi News / Entry, exit at 4 Delhi metro stations closed in view of farmers’ rail roko call
delhi news

Entry, exit at 4 Delhi metro stations closed in view of farmers’ rail roko call

The entry and exit gates of at least four metro stations were closed on Thursday ahead of the four-hour ‘rail roko’ agitation called by farmers protesting against three agricultural laws enacted by the Centre in September last year. “Security Update Entry/exit for Tikri Border, Pandit Shree Ram Sharma, Bahadurgarh City, and Brig.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:05 PM IST
Entry and exit gates of several metro stations in Delhi was closed on Thursday. (AP File Photo )

The entry and exit gates of at least four metro stations were closed on Thursday ahead of the four-hour ‘rail roko’ agitation called by farmers protesting against three agricultural laws enacted by the Centre in September last year.

“Security Update Entry/exit for Tikri Border, Pandit Shree Ram Sharma, Bahadurgarh City, and Brig. Hoshiar Singh have been closed,” the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) wrote on Twitter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
farmers protest delhi metro
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP