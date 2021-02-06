Entry, exit of several Delhi Metro stations shut ahead of chakka jam. Full list

The entry and exit gates of at least 10 Metro stations in Delhi were closed on Saturday ahead of the nationwide highway blockade called by farmers protesting against three agricultural laws enacted by the government in September last year. In a series of tweets, the Delhi Rail Metro Corporation (DMRC) shared a list of Metro stations closed due to security concerns.

The entry and exit gates of Mandi House, ITO, Delhi Gate, Vishwavidyalaya, Khan Market and Nehru Place stations are closed, DMRC said. The gates of Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Janpath and Central Secretariat stations are also closed, though interchange facility is available, it added.

"During the day if more station gates have to be shut down on police orders, we are prepared for it," the DMRC has said.

The restrictions come in the backdrop of the three-hour ‘chakka jam’ between 12pm to 3pm proposed by farmers to protest against the ban on internet near the protest sites and alleged harassment by authorities. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of the farmers' unions protesting against the farm laws, has said that there will be no disruption in the national capital due to their demonstration and have assured that emergency and essential services such as ambulances and school buses will not be stopped during the 'chakka jam'.

So far, the vehicular movements in Delhi are normal since morning though the traffic is moving a bit slow at border points where the police have intensified checking because of the nationwide traffic blockade. "Traffic is normal across the city and we have so far not received any call regarding traffic jam from anywhere in the city," a Delhi Traffic Police personnel from the control room said at 10.30am.

Despite farmers’ assurance that Delhi won’t be impacted, the Delhi Police have stepped up security measures with thousands of police personnel and paramilitary deployed across the city and especially at Ghazipur, Tikri and Singhu borders. Heavy deployment of police personnel seen at Red Fort, as a preventive measure to dispel actions resulting from the calls for 'chakka jam.'

The tight security comes as a precautionary measure after violence broke out during the tractor rally called by farmers on Republic Day. On January 26, as part of their tractor rally, thousands of farmers stormed the national capital and even hoisted a flag at the Red Fort following clashes between them and the police. One farmer died and several policemen were injured during the rally.