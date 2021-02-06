Farm stir live: No road blocked in Delhi, Uttarakhand, UP
Farmers agitating against the three farm laws are set to block roads and highways today as they will stage a nationwide "chakka jam" called in a bid to intensify their protests. Farmers will block the roads and highway from 12 in the noon to 3pm.
The farmers' agitation is continuing for over 70 days now and the government has held several round talks with farm union leaders but so far it has not brought any resolution to the negotiation table.
Meanwhile, police intensified its security measures as it deployed forces at all important points to avoid any unforeseen incident. The tightening of security also comes after protesters clashes with police on January 26 during the tractor rally. Nearly 400 people police personnel were injured in that violence and one farmer was killed after his truck overturned.
The "chakka jam" has been supported by various opposition parties including Indian National Congress.
FEB 06, 2021 06:42 AM IST
No blockade in Delhi, Uttarakhand, UP
The three-hour ’chakka jam’ on Saturday afternoon to protest against the three farm laws will not impact Delhi and the national capital region (NCR), Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmers unions which is spearheading the agitation, said on Friday. Farm leader Rakesh Tikait also said on Friday that there will be no blockade in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Read more
