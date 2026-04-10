New Delhi, The national capital saw a 29 per cent rise in electric vehicle registrations in 2025–26 compared to the previous year, while petrol vehicle registrations continued to grow, data analysed by Envirocatalysts has showed. EV registrations jump 29 pc in Delhi, petrol vehicles still dominate: Analysis

Experts say the new electric vehicle policy and recent trends point to a further increase in EV purchases in the coming years.

An analysis of data from the Vahan dashboard of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways by EnviroCatalysts, an independent research body, showed that EV registrations rose from 83,512 in 2024–25 to 1.07 lakh in 2025–26. EV hybrid vehicles also recorded an increase, rising from 6,796 to 8,476 during the same period.

At the same time, conventional fuel segments continued to expand. Petrol and petrol-ethanol vehicles increased from around 5.30 lakh in 2024–25 to about 6.21 lakh in 2025–26, indicating that even as cleaner technologies gain ground, polluting fuel-based vehicles still account for a significant share of total registrations.

Among other segments, CNG vehicle registrations rose from 25,330 to 32,224, reflecting a continued shift towards relatively cleaner fossil fuel options. In contrast, diesel vehicles declined from 12,007 to 11,498, marking one of their lowest levels since 2019.

Fossil hybrid vehicles recorded the sharpest growth, more than doubling from 15,804 to 32,902, even as they remain dependent on conventional fuels. Meanwhile, petrol-CNG vehicles declined from 47,192 to 36,130, while vehicles under the 'other fuels' category saw only a marginal increase from 20 to 23.

Looking at broader trends, experts said petrol and petrol-ethanol vehicle growth could moderate in the coming years as policy push and consumer preference increasingly favour electric mobility.

Speaking to PTI, Sunil Dahiya of Envirocatalysts said that diesel registrations declined while petrol registrations remained largely consistent with the previous year, indicating that although electric vehicle adoption has grown significantly, it has not yet substantially reduced the share of petrol and CNG vehicles in overall registrations.

"While EV registrations have seen a strong increase, they have not yet eaten into petrol and CNG volumes. However, with the new EV policy expected to offer increased incentives, we may see a gradual decline in petrol and CNG vehicles alongside a further rise in EV adoption," Dahiya said.

The upcoming EV policy is expected to make electric vehicles more affordable and encourage people to replace older, polluting vehicles.

A key feature of the policy is a scrappage-linked incentive. Owners of BS-IV or older vehicles registered in Delhi will get financial benefits if they scrap their vehicles at authorised centres. To avail the benefit, they will have to buy a new electric vehicle within six months of receiving the scrappage certificate. The incentive will vary depending on the type of EV purchased.

Apart from this, the government is likely to continue tax benefits for EV buyers. Electric vehicles priced up to ₹30 lakh may get full exemption from road tax and registration fees till March 31, 2030. Vehicles priced above ₹30 lakh may not be eligible for these benefits.

Meanwhile, total vehicle registrations in Delhi rose by 17.9 per cent to 8.50 lakh units in FY 2025–26, up from about 7.21 lakh units in the previous financial year, indicating robust growth in overall demand.

In terms of composition, petrol and ethanol-blended vehicles continued to dominate with a 73.1 per cent share, while EVs accounted for 12.7 per cent of total registrations, the data showed. Fossil and EV hybrids together made up about 4.9 per cent, reflecting a gradual shift towards electrified options.

Despite this transition, conventional fuels continued to grow in absolute terms, with petrol and CNG both recording steady increases, while diesel remained a marginal segment with a very small share.

The data also showed that EV adoption is rising faster than the overall market, driven largely by strong uptake in two-wheelers and private four-wheelers.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.