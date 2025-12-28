A day after the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) released detailed date-wise schedule for examination for the selection of various TGT and PGT teachers post, education minister Ashish Sood said these exams – scheduled for March next year – will be cancelled. Exams for TGT, PGT posts cancelled” Delhi edu minister

Highlighting concerns of various aspirants who failed to apply for these posts, the minister said the process to give them one-time relaxation has started but is likely to take some time and in the meantime the exams will be cancelled.

“The change in recruitment rules, and the subsequent removal of relaxation for women and a standard 30 years age-limit for both male and female applicants was done by the previous Delhi government. We have started the process for a one-time relaxation, but it will take some time. Meanwhile, we have decided to cancel the exam for various TGT and PGT posts that are scheduled to be held in the month of March. A notification regarding the same will also be issued within a day or two,” said Education Minister Ashish Sood.

On December 26, the DSSSB had released a detailed timetable starting from March 2, 2026 with time-slot for various TGT and PGT subject-wise posts both for male and female applicants.

The development comes days after nearly 75 aspirants who failed to meet the age-criteria had met the Education Minister, requesting for changes in recruitment rules that allows them to apply and appear for the exams. While the proposed cancellation gave short-term relief to many aspirants who have spent the last three months taking multiple rounds at various government offices, they are still awaiting the amendments in recruitment rules.

“We were in shock when the exam dates were announced, especially because we had met the education minister a few days back and he had given us assurance. But we are really happy now, and are waiting for rules to be amended so that we become eligible to apply,” said 37-year-old Dwarka-based aspirant Suman Tiwari.

But the challenge isn’t alone for female aspirants, men whose age criteria was reduced by two years and six years for TGT and PGT related-posts, respectively by the Delhi government, too felt injustice.

“PRT exam is for teaching class 1-5, the TGT and PGT for grades 6-10th and 11-12th, respectively and based on this, the academic qualification required to sit for these exams are different, then how can the government bring a standard age of 30 for latter two,” said 32-year-old applicant who didn’t want to named.