Excise department issues strict advisory to liquor vends in the city

The Delhi government’s excise department has issued a strong advisory to all four corporations operating liquor vends in the Capital, directing them to ensure lawful and orderly functioning amid rising complaints of overcharging, stock manipulation, underage sales and open drinking near store premises, officials said on Friday. The four government corporations that operate liquor vends in Delhi are the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC), the Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation (DSCSC), and the Delhi Consumer’s Cooperative Wholesale Store (DCCWS). Officials said multiple recent field reports flagged violations at several retail vends, particularly in high-volume areas (HT photo)

Officials said multiple recent field reports flagged violations at several retail vends, particularly in high-volume areas. The advisory instructs licensees to prominently display MRP lists, avoid coercive pricing, maintain adequate brand availability and deploy sufficient staff to manage crowds. It also reiterates that selling liquor to anyone below 25 years of age is a punishable offence under the Delhi Excise Act.

To curb public nuisance around outlets, the department has asked vendors to enforce perimeter discipline and follow hygiene, queue and document-verification norms strictly. This entails maintaining cleanliness around liquor vends, ensuring that empty bottles and litter are not left lying around, and preventing any open drinking in the vicinity of the store. Vendors have also been told to manage customer queues in an orderly manner and ensure proper ID checks at entry points.

“A lot of complaints are being received against retail vends operated by Government agencies regarding over charging, non-availability of brands, misbehavior by vend staff, selling liquor to underage, open drinking/ public nuisance near the vend etc.,” the advisory stated.

The heightened scrutiny follows a recent case in Narela, where workers at an L-6 government-run liquor store were allegedly caught refilling premium liquor bottles with cheaper alcohol during a surprise inspection. The Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) has suspended six officials in connection with the incident. The suspensions came after a departmental inquiry was launched when a video of the refilling operation surfaced on November 2. An FIR has also been registered.

“The act of adulteration of liquor or mixing noxious substances with liquor has been classified as a major offence in the Delhi Excise Act, 2009 and Delhi Excise Rules, 2010. Such acts not only bring disrepute and dishonor to the department but such spurious liquor can cause harm to public health and safety,” the advisory noted.

Officials said the suspended staffers, posted at a state-run retail facility, were allegedly involved in facilitating or overlooking the repackaging of costly brands with low-grade alcohol. The corporation described the conduct as “a grave breach of public trust” and said further disciplinary action is in progress. The excise department is also examining whether similar malpractices are taking place at other vends and has directed field officers to carry out targeted inspections, officials said.