Ex-foreign secy new chancellor of JNU in Delhi

Ex-foreign secy new chancellor of JNU in Delhi

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 25, 2023 11:37 PM IST

Jawaharlal Nehru University announced that Kanwal Sibal has been appointed to replace Vijay Kumar Saraswat

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Monday announced that former foreign secretary Kanwal Sibal has been appointed as the varsity’s new chancellor.

New JNU chancellor Kanwal Sibal.
New JNU chancellor Kanwal Sibal.

“The vice-chancellor on behalf of the JNU community heartily welcomes our new chancellor Kanwal Sibal, former foreign secretary. We are extremely happy and looking forward to work under his guidance,” JNU wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The varsity also thanked outgoing chancellor and NITI Aayog member Vijay Kumar Saraswat.

Sibal, a former Indian ambassador to Turkey, Egypt, France, and Russia, has served the central government in various capacities. He also served as a member of India’s National Security Advisory Board from 2008 to 2010.

He is on the board of the New York based East-West Institute, and is a member of the executive council of the Vivekanand International Foundation. The former bureaucrat is also an adviser to the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum and chairperson of the Forum of Strategic and Security Studies.

Sibal received the Padma Shri award — the fourth highest civilian award — in 2017 from the then President Pranab Mukherjee.

