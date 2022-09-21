Ex-IPS officers write to Prez over CM’s ‘behaviour’ with cops; AAP hits back

Thirty retired police officers on Tuesday wrote to President Droupadi Murmu complaining about Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s “distasteful and inconsiderate” remarks against policemen in Gujarat even as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) hit back saying the BJP was behind the letter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The former police officers, including retired Jammu and Kashmir DGP SP Vaid and retired Maharashtra DGP Praveen Dixit, cited Kejriwal’s September 12 visit to Ahmedabad in the run-up to the Gujarat assembly elections. The letter mentions an incident involving Kejriwal’s decision to use public transport (auto rickshaw) to visit an autorickshaw driver’s house.

“Whilst partaking in campaigning activities in Gujarat, Mr. Kejriwal sought to utilise public transport to visit the household of a rickshaw driver. The police officials that are enjoined with the duty of safeguarding the security of the Chief Minister acceded to this request. In order to ensure that the requisite level of security was maintained and to prevent any untoward lapses in the Chief Minister’s safety, the concerned police official stated that he would accompany the Chief Minister to the location. However, in response to the police official’s prudent suggestion, Mr. Kejriwal made certain distasteful and inconsiderate remarks. These remarks have caused deep injury to the police force,” the letter said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a video of the incident that was widely shared on the social media, Kejriwal is heard telling a police officer, “Your leaders do not meet the people so citizens are unhappy with them. We do not want your security. Take it back. I have given to you in writing that I do not want your security. I am a public representative, who has come to be with his people.…. You cannot arrest me.”

The Delhi chief minister was later allowed to travel to the auto driver’s house.

The AAP on Tuesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party was seeking the help of some retired police officers as its state leaders have been “completely discredited”. Obviously, the BJP is behind this letter. BJP’s prospects in the forthcoming Gujarat elections are very bad. Their own leaders lack any mass appeal and are completely discredited. That’s why the BJP has now sought the help of some retired police officers. AAP is gaining ground exponentially and BJP is clueless on how to tackle AAP, which is why such a letter has been written.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Delhi chief minister has Z-plus security accorded to him by the government. Z-plus is the highest level of security given to individuals who have a threat to their life. People with Z category securities have round-the-clock police protection with armed commandos, and are assigned security by the state police whenever they travel outside their home state.