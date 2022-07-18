Expect light rain in Delhi today, says IMD forecast
Delhi is likely to witness a cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain or drizzle on Monday and the maximum temperature is likely to be around 36°C, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The minimum temperature will likely be 25°C, and the humidity levels will be high.
The minimum temperature on Sunday was 24.3°C, and the maximum temperature was 35°C.
Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality was in the satisfactory category on Monday morning with rain washing out the pollutants. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 76.
On Sunday, the average 24-hour AQI was 61, which is in the satisfactory category. According to the short-range forecast by the air quality monitoring centre of the union ministry of earth science, AQI is likely to be within ‘good’ or ‘lower end of satisfactory’ for the next three days.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.
On Monday, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said: “AQI today indicates ‘good’ air quality due to rain-wash out of pollutants yesterday. Dust (size > 2.5 micrometre) contributes ~ 50% to PM10. For the next 3 days (18, 19, 20 July) peak wind speed is likely to be ~ 15-20 km/h causing moderate dispersion and AQI is likely to be within ‘good’ or ‘lower end of satisfactory’ due to expected rain spells. Moderate temperature (~ 34-37 deg C) and mixing layer height (~ 1.0 km) maintains moderate ventilation”.
-
Covid: Chandigarh tricity’s active case count reaches 1,156, highest in 5 months
With 203 people testing positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, tricity's active caseload reached 1,156, highest in over five months. As many as 85 people were found infected in Chandigarh, while Mohali and Panchkula logged 59 cases each, taking tricity's total to over 200 for the second consecutive day. Currently 524 people are Covid positive in Chandigarh, 392 in Mohali and 240 in Panchkula.
-
15 gm ice drug recovered from two cars in Kharar, four held
The Kharar police arrested four men after recovering 15 gm crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as ice, and 8 gm heroin from their cars on Sunday. Kharar SHO inspector Yogesh Kumar said during checking of vehicles in Badala village, they recovered 7 gm ice and 8 gm heroin from a car in which two men were riding. They were identified as Jashanpreet Singh of Gillco Valley, Kharar; and a native of Meerut, Vansh.
-
ICSE Class-10 results: Ravleen, Armaan share top spot in Chandigarh tricity
Scoring a clean 99%, both Ravleen Kaur of Yadavindra Public School, Mohali, and Armaan Singh Chahal of Little Flower Convent School, Sector 14, Panchkula, shared the top rank in the tricity in the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 exams, results of which were declared on Sunday. Around 1,000 students from the tricity had appeared in the exams, which were conducted by the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations in April and May.
-
Severe staff shortage at Mohali MC hits development works
Responsible for executing development projects and maintaining the civic infrastructure in the city, the Mohali municipal corporation is struggling with severe staff shortage, affecting its performance and progress. Admitting that the corporation was facing a staff crunch, MC commissioner Navjot Kaur said they will be writing to the state government and hopefully the vacant posts will be filled soon. No development agenda or works has been approved for more than two months.
-
Three Bhuppi Rana aides nabbed after shootout in Zirakpur
District police and the anti-gangster task force arrested three members of the Bhuppi Rana gang after a shootout outside Hotel Relax Inn in Baltana, Zirakpur, on Sunday night. Gunshots were exchanged between the police and gangsters after the latter opened fire. One of the three men arrested, Ranvir of Barwala, Haryana, sustained a gunshot wound in the leg. The other accused were identified as Ashish Rana and Vishal.
