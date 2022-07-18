Expect light rain in Delhi today, says IMD forecast

Delhi is likely to witness a cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain or drizzle on Monday and the maximum temperature is likely to be around 36°C, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The minimum temperature will likely be 25°C, and the humidity levels will be high.

The minimum temperature on Sunday was 24.3°C, and the maximum temperature was 35°C.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality was in the satisfactory category on Monday morning with rain washing out the pollutants. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 76.

On Sunday, the average 24-hour AQI was 61, which is in the satisfactory category. According to the short-range forecast by the air quality monitoring centre of the union ministry of earth science, AQI is likely to be within ‘good’ or ‘lower end of satisfactory’ for the next three days.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

On Monday, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said: “AQI today indicates ‘good’ air quality due to rain-wash out of pollutants yesterday. Dust (size > 2.5 micrometre) contributes ~ 50% to PM10. For the next 3 days (18, 19, 20 July) peak wind speed is likely to be ~ 15-20 km/h causing moderate dispersion and AQI is likely to be within ‘good’ or ‘lower end of satisfactory’ due to expected rain spells. Moderate temperature (~ 34-37 deg C) and mixing layer height (~ 1.0 km) maintains moderate ventilation”.