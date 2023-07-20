Humidity to remain above 50%, drizzle likely in isolated parts of Delhi

A drizzle was expected in isolated parts of Delhi on Thursday as the maximum temperature was likely to hover around 37°C while the relative humidity will remain above 50% after oscillating between 61 and 84% on Wednesday.

Delhi has received no rain over the last 24 hours as the monsoon trough is currently south of Delhi around central India. An increase in rain intensity is only expected on July 23 when the trough returns around Delhi and National Capital Region.

“There are chances of isolated drizzle in some places today [Thursday], with generally cloudy skies expected during the day. Humidity will continue to remain high,” said India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist Kuldeep Srivastava. He added the monsoon trough was passing through Phalodi and Kota in Rajasthan significantly south of Delhi.

On Thursday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 27.6°C, the same as that on Wednesday. The minimum temperature was 36.5°C on Wednesday.

Despite a lull in rain activity, Safdarjung, Delhi’s representative weather station, has this month recorded 331.3 mm of rainfall. This is in excess of the monthly long-period average (LPA) of 209.7mm. In 2021, 507.1mm of rain was recorded in July. Delhi received 340.5mm in July 2013.

Rain throughout the month has kept air quality largely in the satisfactory category. Delhi recorded an average air quality index (AQI) of 84 (satisfactory) at 9am on Thursday, a slight deterioration from Wednesday’s reading of 77 (satisfactory). It was 113 (moderate) on Tuesday. AQI is likely to remain satisfactory now until July 22.

