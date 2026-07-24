Extension of NSA order routine, not linked to Jantar Mantar strir: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police on Thursday clarified that the extension of the Commissioner’s preventive detention powers under the National Security Act (NSA) till October 18 by the lieutenant governor (L-G) is a routine administrative exercise amid reports that the order was issued to quell the students’ stir.

The Lieutenant Governor accords approval for the renewal of the Delhi Police Commissioner’s powers under the National Security Act, 1980, on a quarterly basis, the Delhi Police said in a statement. (Representative photo)

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The Lieutenant Governor accords approval for the renewal of the Delhi Police Commissioner’s powers under the National Security Act, 1980, on a quarterly basis, the Delhi Police said in a statement.

“It has been reported by several media houses that, in order to quell the CJP protests, the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, has been granted powers of detention under the National Security Act (NSA). In this regard, it is clarified that the reports are incorrect and misleading,” it said.

It is a routine administrative order issued by the competent authority as part of the established practice, said the statement, adding that such orders are renewed every three months.

The current order was issued for the period from July 19 to October 18. “It is further clarified that no specific proposal or request was made by Delhi Police for the grant or renewal of these powers in the context of the ongoing protests. The present order is part of the regular quarterly renewal process and should not be interpreted as a measure taken in response to any particular event,” it said.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the notification, the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, has been delegated powers of preventive detention under Section 3(2) of the NSA, with the authorisation remaining valid until October 18. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the notification, the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, has been delegated powers of preventive detention under Section 3(2) of the NSA, with the authorisation remaining valid until October 18. {{/usCountry}}

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The NSA allows the Centre and state governments to order preventive detention of individuals to prevent them from acting in a manner considered prejudicial to the defence of India, the security of the state or the maintenance of public order. A person can be detained for periods ranging from three months to a maximum of one year, subject to periodic review. Since it is a preventive detention law and not a criminal arrest, there is no requirement to produce the detainee before a court immediately.