Delhi factory where two died in blast was running illegally

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has told the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that a factory in Gokulpuri in northeast Delhi — where two people were killed after an explosion in July — was in a “non-conforming area” and had got no consent to operate (CTO) from the body. Following the explosion on July 1, NGT had asked DPCC on July 17 to carry out an inspection and submit its findings. (HT Archive)

In a submission on August 2, a copy of which was uploaded on Friday, DPCC said that action can be taken by officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, and that the body cannot impose fines on its own.

It also suggested that illegal industrial operations in non-conforming areas should be stopped by refusing industrial electricity connections or water connections. “DPCC has maintained its consistent practice by not granting any consent to any industrial unit which is to be set up or is operating from non-conforming areas of Delhi, without the permission of the high-power committee of the Supreme Court. Granting any consent by the DPCC to any such industrial unit would amount to granting permission to such unit to run or operate, which is illegal and prohibited under Master Plan of Delhi,” DPCC said in its submission.

A non-conforming area is one where only residential units and a specified category of shops are allowed to operate. No factories or industrial operations can take place.

In its submission, DPCC has said that only zonal deputy commissioners of MCD can take any action against such units. It added that the Supreme Court-appointed high-power committee formed in 2004 can also take action. The committee consists of the chief secretary, commissioner of police, MCD commissioner and vice-chairman of Delhi Development Authority.

“Commissioner of industries is working as a nodal officer on behalf of the Supreme Court monitoring committee,” it added.

