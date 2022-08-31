Fake cops rob courier company employees of jewellery worth 2 crore in Paharganj

Four unidentified persons, including one dressed as police personnel, robbed two employees of a courier company of two bags and jewellery worth around ₹2 crore in central Delhi’s Paharganj area early Wednesday morning, the police said.

The robbers threw chilli powder in the eyes of the courier agents before robbing them of their bags and the jewellery box, the police said.

The bags and the box were to be transported to Chandigarh and Ludhiana, and the consignment was received from various places such as Surat, Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

A case of robbery has been registered and several teams have been formed to nab the culprits and recover the stolen items, deputy commissioner of police (central) Shweta Chauhan said.

The DCP said that the robbery came to notice after the Paharganj police station received a call at 4.49 am.

“Two of them came from behind and threw chilli powder in the eyes (of the agents) and fled with the bags and the box. The expected value of the jewelry was about ₹2 crore and the valuation of the rest is being ascertained as the consignment was received from different places...,” Chauhan said.

