Fake cops rob courier company employees of jewellery worth ₹2 crore in Paharganj
The robbers threw chilli powder in the eyes of the courier agents before robbing them of their bags and the jewellery box, the police said
Four unidentified persons, including one dressed as police personnel, robbed two employees of a courier company of two bags and jewellery worth around ₹2 crore in central Delhi’s Paharganj area early Wednesday morning, the police said.
The robbers threw chilli powder in the eyes of the courier agents before robbing them of their bags and the jewellery box, the police said.
The bags and the box were to be transported to Chandigarh and Ludhiana, and the consignment was received from various places such as Surat, Mumbai and Ahmedabad.
A case of robbery has been registered and several teams have been formed to nab the culprits and recover the stolen items, deputy commissioner of police (central) Shweta Chauhan said.
The DCP said that the robbery came to notice after the Paharganj police station received a call at 4.49 am.
“Two of them came from behind and threw chilli powder in the eyes (of the agents) and fled with the bags and the box. The expected value of the jewelry was about ₹2 crore and the valuation of the rest is being ascertained as the consignment was received from different places...,” Chauhan said.
-
After two years, Shimla-Delhi flight resumes on September 6
In what could give a fillip to tourism in Himachal Pradesh, Alliance Air, the Government of India-owned air carrier, will resume flight operations on the Delhi-Shimla route from September 6 after more than two years. The flight will depart from Delhi at 6.25am and reach Shimla at 7.35am. The return flight will start at 8am and land in Delhi at 9.10am. The introductory all-inclusive fare for Delhi-Shimla and Shimla-Delhi will be ₹2,480 per head.
-
Training program to stop bleeding of accident victims launched in Bengaluru
A leading medical college here, along with few other institutions, on Tuesday launched a programme to train volunteers or anyone to stop bleeding of accident victims. The programme is designed to encourage bystanders to become trained, equipped and empowered to help a victim with a bleeding wound before professional help arrives, it was stated at the launch.
-
Water on roads, power cuts at homes: Bengaluru civic mess after overnight rain
Not just those who were out on the roads, even people at their homes - especially people living close to the key Outer Ring Road - faced massive power disruptions. A resident of Mahadevapura, Suvarnalekha Ravi, speaking to HT, shared her experience. Residents of some posh gated societies too faced the impact of flooded roads. Long power outages too tested the patience of residents.
-
Just one third of trees transplanted last three years survived: Delhi forest dept
New Delhi: Only one-third of the 16,461 trees transplanted in the national capital over the last three years have survived, according to data submitted by the forest department to the Delhi high court. The data shows that only one infrastructure project in Delhi that involved transplantation of trees could meet the Delhi Tree Transplantation Policy's survival rate threshold of 80%. The Delhi Tree Transplantation Policy was officially notified in December, 2020.
-
Bihar law minister stripped of portfolio a day before anticipatory bail hearing
Bihar law minister Kartikey Singh was on Wednesday given the sugarcane industry portfolio, the cabinet secretariat department notification said. This development comes a day before the scheduled hearing on the anticipatory bail application of the minister in the Nitish Kumar government's cabinet. The hearing on the anticipatory bail plea of Kumar in an abduction case is scheduled for Thursday. BJP did not hold back in taking a dig at the government.
