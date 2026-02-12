New Delhi, The Delhi Police has arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly impersonating a member of the Himanshu Bhau gang and attempting to extort a property worth around ₹10 crore from a businessman in northwest Delhi, an officer said on Thursday. Fake gangster nabbed over ₹10-cr land grab attempt in Delhi's Rohini

The accused, Vikas alias Vicky, a resident of Narela, was arrested on February 4, he said.

According to the police, on November 26, 2025, Rajat Gupta, a resident of Ashok Vihar, lodged a complaint alleging that an unidentified person had been issuing him threats through international calls while claiming to be associated with the Himanshu Bhau gang.

The caller allegedly sought to intimidate Gupta into transferring a property located in Sector 23, Rohini, worth approximately ₹10 crore.

The property was purchased in June 2022 in the name of Gupta's wife Megha Goel and sister-in-law Nidhi from one Parveen Kumar, the police said.

Gupta submitted digital audio recordings and other electronic evidence to substantiate his allegations of criminal intimidation and extortion, prompting a police investigation.

During the probe, the police found that a related case had been registered at Begumpur Police Station in Rohini in 2025 concerning the same property on the complaint of a Haryana-based resident.

The revelation led the police to surmise that the threatening calls were made to mount pressure on the complainant.

At length, the police established the involvement of Vikas and arrested him from his native village in Narela.

During interrogation, Vikas allegedly disclosed that he was involved in dealing with disputed properties. He told police that in 2022, two of his associates had introduced him to a transaction involving the Rohini plot, which was later registered in the name of the Gupta's family members.

When efforts to secure the property failed and the complainant refused to transfer it, the accused allegedly hatched a conspiracy to intimidate him by projecting himself as a gang member, the police said.

Vikas is also suspected to have acted in collusion with an associate, who allegedly arranged for others to impersonate gang members and issue threats.

A hunt for other people involved in the operation is on.

