Fake NCERT books raid: Cop suspended for extortion

A month after a father-son duo were arrested for running a major fake NCERT books piracy racket with books worth ₹2.4 crore, the Delhi Police has suspended its prime investigator, a special staff inspector, and initiated enquiry against two more police officials for allegedly conducting unethical raids and extorting lakhs of rupees. According to police, on May 16, they received a tip about counterfeit NCERT books being sold on Mandoli Road. (Representational image)

Police said the matter came to light last week after a complaint was filed against the inspector and two assistant sub-inspectors of the special staff for conducting raids with a “malafide intention” against the accused.

According to police, on May 16, they received a tip about counterfeit NCERT books being sold on Mandoli Road. Police said they informed NCERT staff and conducted a raid which led to the arrest of a 48-year-old bookseller and his 26-year-old son. Further raids were conducted in Hiranki and 160,000 books were found, valued at ₹ 2.4 crore, said police.

However, during the proceedings, associates of the accused raised allegations of extortion against the inspector in-charge of the special staff in Shahdara and two of his ASIs.

Deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam confirmed that the inspector has been suspended after a complaint was received and a departmental enquiry is going on to verify all allegations.

An officer in eastern range said, “Prima facie, the inspector went out of his way to conduct raids in Shahdara. He was supposed to rope in district investigation unit (DIU) who are in charge of raids under the Copyright Act and other violations. We also found that he cherry picked locations where they conducted raids and hid information from senior officers which shows malafide intention. We suspect that during these raids, they managed to extort the accused and their associates of lakhs of rupees”

Police said the matter is being investigated and the complaint is with a senior officer at the Delhi Police headquarters.