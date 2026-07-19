Faridabad trio held for 5.8 lakh sextortion fraud targeting Delhi man

Three men from Faridabad, Haryana, have been arrested in connection with a cyber fraud case where a 44-year-old resident of northeast Delhi’s Ganga Vihar was duped of ₹5.80 lakh in May through sextortion, said Delhi Police officials, adding that one mobile phone along with the SIM card used in the crime was recovered from the arrested men.

Investigators traced bank and UPI accounts used in the fraud and arrested the accused following a technical probe. (File photo)

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Police identified the accused as Imran, 23, Kunal, 22, and Rajesh, 18, all residents of Faridabad.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Sandeep Lamba said that on May 6, the complainant received a video call from a woman impersonating a social media friend of his. She lured him into removing his clothes and made a video recording.

Later, the man received calls from various unknown people claiming police officers, social media officials, and government authorities. They threatened to share the video online, implicate the man in legal proceedings, and have him arrested unless he paid the money, the police said.

“Under constant intimidation and fear, the complainant transferred approximately ₹5.80 lakh in multiple instalments through different bank accounts, unified payments interface (UPI) accounts, and quick response (QR) codes. Sensing that he had been duped, the complainant approached the cyber police station of northeast district and lodged a complaint,” said Lamba.

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{{^usCountry}} A case of extortion, cheating by personation, and forgery was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita’s sections 308, 318, 319, and 340. Investigators carried out a technical investigation during which they obtained details of the bank and UPI accounts used by the cyber criminals. The accounts belonged to Rajesh and Kunal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A case of extortion, cheating by personation, and forgery was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita’s sections 308, 318, 319, and 340. Investigators carried out a technical investigation during which they obtained details of the bank and UPI accounts used by the cyber criminals. The accounts belonged to Rajesh and Kunal. {{/usCountry}}

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“We arrested Rajesh on Friday and his interrogation led to the arrest of Kunal and Irfan on Saturday. Irfan was involved in withdrawing the cheated money from ATMs. Interrogation of the arrested men revealed the involvement of a well-organised sextortion syndicate operating from the Mewat region of Rajasthan,” added additional DCP Lamba.