Farmers’ protest: Delhi traffic affected as curbs continue

Delhi’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh continued to remain closed fully or partially for traffic movement on Friday as farmers continue their protest against the three farm laws.

For motorists coming to Delhi from UP, the Ghazipur border remains closed. The Delhi Traffic Police in their advisory asked commuters to take routes passing through Anand Vihar, DND, Loni DND and Apsara borders. The Delhi -Noida Chilla border is also open for commute on both carriageway.

The entry and exit points between the national Capital and Haryana -- passing through Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Piau Manyari and Saboli and Mangesh -- continued to remain closed.

Also Read | Farmer leader will visit Kolkata, dissuade people from voting for BJP

The traffic police also advised motorists travelling between Delhi and Haryana to take alternative routes via Lampur Safiabad, Palla and Singhu school toll tax borders or other routes passing through Gurugram and Faridabad.

The police have also diverted traffic from Mukarba and Grand Trunk Road.

Farmers have been protesting at Delhi’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh at Ghazipur, Tikri and Singhu against the three farm laws since November 2020.