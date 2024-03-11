Father-son stabbed 30 times by neighbours, killed on Chirag Delhi street

A 55-year-old businessman and his son were killed after five of their neighbours stabbed them 28-30 times in a crowded street in Chirag Delhi on Sunday night, police officers aware of the matter said, adding that the murders were the fallout of personal enmity and four men have been arrested. The deceased men were identified as Jai Bhagwan, 55, and Sourabh Kumar, 22. (Representational image)

The deceased men were identified as Jai Bhagwan and Sourabh Kumar, 22. Bhagwan ran a small cable business in the south Delhi neighbourhood and was involved in cases of murder, attempted murder, snatching, and under the Arms Act, according to deputy commissioner of police (south) Ankit Chouhan.

Police officers said that the deceased men’s family informed them about the murders. “The incident occurred at Kumhar Chowk in Chirag Delhi. We received a call about the stabbing at 8pm. When we arrived on the scene, we found a man and his son lying in a pool of blood after being stabbed repeatedly. We took them to a hospital where they were pronounced dead. We conducted an inquiry and discovered that a quarrel occurred between the deceased men and their neighbours before the incident,” said DCP Chouhan.

Bhagwan’s wife, Sheetal Yadav, said that the suspects had called her husband and son to meet them. Fifteen minutes later, she learned that they had been stabbed. According to the police, Bhagwan was stabbed 16-18 times and his neck was slit. When his son intervened, he was stabbed more than a dozen times and his body was dragged on the road, said investigators.

A purported video of the incident shows the attack on the two. In the 30-second video, three men stab Kumar at least 12 times, kick him in the face, and drag him by the hair, leaving a trail of blood on the road. Another group of two or three men stabs Bhagwan repeatedly as he lies in a pool of blood. The suspects then leave the scene. None of the locals intervenes as the suspects commit the murders.

Police staffers at the Malviya Nagar police station said that the suspects are neighbours of the deceased men. Bhagwan had slapped one of them a few days ago, and they attacked him on Sunday night to take revenge, said investigators. The police on Monday arrested four suspects, identified as Johnny Lal, 27, who works as a broadband connection technical support staff at a private firm, his brother Gopal Lal, 34, and Khushwant Lala, 21, both delivery executives, and Bharat Singh, 35, an electrician.

Based on a complaint from Bhagwan’s family, a first information report was registered against the suspects under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder) at the Malviya Nagar police station.