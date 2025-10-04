F’bad man hangs his 3 kids before killing self; blames in-laws

A 32-year-old man allegedly hanged his three children, killing two of them, before dying by suicide at a village in Faridabad, police said on Friday, adding that he left behind a video that blamed his in-laws for “mental trauma” and “torture”. According to police, the couple’s relationship had been troubled for over a year.

While two of the children – daughters aged six and 12 – died, the condition of the third – an eight-year-old boy – is critical and is on ventilator support at a hospital in Ballabgarh, police said.

The incident unfolded in Nekpur village of Dhauj. Around 6.30am, the man’s cousin reached his dairy farm and discovered the father and children hanging. He raised an alarm, drawing villagers who rushed to bring them down and alert the police.

Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said the six-year-old daughter and eight-year-old son were alive when rescued and were rushed to hospital. “The girl succumbed during treatment. The boy remains critical. They likely survived longer because of their lower body weight,” he said.

Police believe the deaths occurred between 4am and 4.30am, shortly after the man sent a WhatsApp video to acquaintances declaring his intent. In the recording, he accused his wife and her relatives – including her mother, sister, and an aunt – of “relentless harassment”, Yadav said.

Investigators are probing whether the children were given sedatives before being hanged. “After autopsy and forensic analysis of viscera, it will become clear what unfolded before their deaths,” Yadav said.

Inspector Naresh Kumar, station house officer of Dhauj police station, said the cousin later filed a complaint, leading to an FIR against the deceased’s wife, her mother, her sister, an aunt and three other in-laws under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for abetment of suicide, extortion and related offences.

“The deceased had clearly named his wife and her relatives in the video. He alleged they had been demanding money from him and had subjected him to continuous harassment,” Kumar said. In it, he also claimed his in-laws were involved in the flesh trade and wanted to force his wife into it, sparking constant fights in their marriage.

According to police, the couple’s relationship had been troubled for over a year. Frequent quarrels escalated into wider family disputes. “It has come to light that the in-laws had visited his house a few days earlier to demand money,” Kumar added.

Kumar said the man’s his wife reportedly left home a week ago to live with her sister’s husband. He mentioned her departure in the suicide video, saying he had been unable to cope with the separation.

Police officials said that they were tracing the whereabouts of all the accused persons to rope them in for detailed questioning for corroborating the facts. If found that allegations against them are prima facie true, they will be arrested.

Police said the investigation would determine the veracity of his allegations, including claims of extortion and involvement in illegal activities.