Final-year DU students can return to campus in ‘small batches’ from Feb 1
New Delhi: Following directives from the Union ministry of home affairs, which allowed final-year college students to return to campuses in small groups, Delhi University on Saturday announced it would reopen the university on February 1.
The decision was taken after a meeting with principals of DU colleges and heads of departments. The University has also made it compulsory for teaching staff to attend in-person classes.
“Only final-year students in small batches are allowed to visit their respective colleges/centres/departments for their laboratory/practical/skills library and other related activities as per discretion of the respective principal/director/ head in line with University Grants Commission guidelines and SOPs dated November 5, 2020, and MHA order dated January 27, 2021,” Registrar Vikas Gupta said in a notice on January 29.
After research and final-year postgraduate students of Science courses were allowed to return to laboratories in small numbers in November, final-year UG students had been demanding a phased re-entry of Science students because they were losing their credit points due to no practical lessons. Following this, the university had announced earlier this month that it would allow final-year students to return to campus in small batches.
