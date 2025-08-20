FIR filed over attack on MCD staff capturing dogs in Rohini

A group of dog lovers allegedly manhandled Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials and damaged their vehicle on Monday afternoon when the civic staff attempted to capture a stray dog from a government school in Rohini’s Sector 16, police said. Multiple protests have been held in the city after the SC order on stray dogs. (HT Photo)

According to the police, a PCR call was received around 2.42pm, informing them about a scuffle between unidentified persons and MCD’s veterinary department team at F Block. “The officials had gone to Government Sarvodaya School to catch a stray dog when they were stopped by some residents, who forced them to release the animal. Subsequently, they assaulted the staff and broke the dog-catching vehicle,” a senior officer said.

A complaint was filed by Dr Ravish Kasana, veterinary officer with MCD, following which an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at KNK Marg police station.

Delhi Police have apprehended a 34-year-old man in connection with the incident.

Police said that CCTV footage from the spot helped police identify the accused as Bhavik Wassan, a resident of Sector 3, Rohini. “It was revealed that he was feeding four stray dogs near his shop and was a part of a WhatsApp group called ‘Rohini Dog Lovers’, created by Neha Nayyar. He had alerted other members on the group about the MCD’s presence, following which several people gathered and confronted the officials,” a senior police officer said.

Police said Wassan has been bound down in the case. The identities of two women seen in the footage have also been established, and teams have been dispatched to trace them and identify other suspects.