FIR filed over fake demolition claims, Delhi govt warns of strict action

Delhi Police has registered an FIR against unidentified persons for spreading misinformation about an ongoing demolition drive, following a complaint by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) — the government’s slum management agency. The FIR comes after chief minister Rekha Gupta directed officials to take strict legal action against those spreading panic through false claims. (Representational image)

In its complaint, DUSIB stated that a publicly available list of 675 JJ bastis from its website — meant for administrative purposes — is being falsely circulated as a list of slums slated for demolition, triggering fear and unrest among vulnerable communities.

“No such demolition has been planned by the department,” DUSIB clarified, adding that only slum clusters specifically identified in court orders are being acted upon. “The misinformation is baseless, malicious, and poses a threat to public order,” the complaint stated. DUSIB asked the Station House Officer to take legal action against those behind the rumours.

On June 1, around 300 structures at the Madrasi Camp in Jangpura were demolished to facilitate monsoon-related civic work, including the cleaning of the Barapullah drain, in compliance with a Delhi high court order. The action sparked a political row between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP.

Urban development minister Ashish Sood said those displaced had been rehabilitated and that misinformation was being spread by political actors. “No one will be allowed to disturb the peace and harmony of the city with lies and fearmongering,” Sood said.

Chief minister Gupta reiterated that no slum would be demolished without rehabilitation. “The Delhi government is committed to protecting the rights and dignity of slum residents. Every affected family will be given a pucca house,” she said. “Police have been asked to take swift and strict action against those spreading rumours.”

In a statement, Delhi Police confirmed the FIR had been registered and said further investigation is underway.

