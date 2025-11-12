FIR under UAPA, Explosives Act in Red Fort blast that killed at least 10

The first information report (FIR) into the blast near Red Fort that killed at least 10 people has been registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Explosives Act, with the complainant — a Delhi Police inspector — describing it as an “act of terror”. The Delhi Police Special Cell’s report details forensic and technical evidence, including dump data and footage identifying the accused. (Sanchit Khanna/HT)

An officer quoting the FIR said the complaint stated: “It appears to be a terrorist act where explosives have been used to carry out a terrorist strike. Therefore, FIR under UAPA and Explosives Act may be registered.”

A senior police officer, who requested anonymity, said the FIR was registered at Kotwali police station after the explosion in a Hyundai i20 bearing Haryana registration number occurred at 6:52pm on Monday near Red Fort’s police post. An assistant commissioner of police-level officer was appointed investigating officer, the officer said, adding that cases registered under the UAPA are investigated by ACP-rank officers.

A senior police officer said the Delhi Police had submitted a “preliminary investigation” report to the Union home ministry on Tuesday afternoon. “The entire report has been prepared by the Special Cell, who said the incident was an act of terror and mentioned names of all the accused who have been detained or arrested by different agencies. The report mentions complete details of all the chemical and biological samples recovered from the spot along with the burnt vehicles. Important forensic details such as technical surveillance, dump data and CCTV footage leading to the identification of the accused have been mentioned,” he said.

The officer said the complainant’s statement in Hindi described hearing a loud explosion and rushing to the scene. “After reaching the spot, we found the explosion had occurred in a car that was on fire. Vehicles around the car were damaged and some were in flames. Some people were found injured at the blast site. The area around the explosion site was immediately cordoned off and senior police officers were informed about the blast. Seeing the scene and the damage it caused, prima facie, a case under Sections 16 and 18 of the UAPA, 3 and 4 of the Explosive Substance Act, and Sections 103, 109 and 61 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita is made out,” the officer said, quoting the statement.

The FIR was registered under Section 16 (punishment for terrorist act) and Section 18 (punishment for conspiracy) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Sections 3 (punishment for causing explosion likely to endanger life or property) and 4 (punishment for attempt to cause explosion, or for making or keeping explosive with intent to endanger life or property) of the Explosive Substance Act, and Sections 103 (murder), 109 (attempt to murder) and 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the BNS, the officer said.