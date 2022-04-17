Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Fire at Delhi's Uphaar Cinema, where a blaze had killed 59 people 25 years ago
delhi news

Fire at Delhi's Uphaar Cinema, where a blaze had killed 59 people 25 years ago

No injuries have been reported in the fire that affected the theatre's balcony and a floor, the Delhi Fire Services said.
A view of the Uphaar cinema’s property at Green Park in New Delhi, India.(Sanchit Khanna / HT Photo/ File)
Published on Apr 17, 2022 10:33 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

A fire broke out early Sunday morning at Delhi's Uphaar Cinema, where a blaze had killed 59 people 25 years ago. Delhi Fire Services said that they received a call about the fire inside the cinema hall at 5.20am. Nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was doused at 7.15am, according to fire officials.

No injuries have been reported in the fire that affected the theatre's balcony and a floor, the officials said.

The seats, furniture and rubbish in the cinema hall had caught fire, reported PTI quoting Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg.

On June 13, 1997, a massive fire incident killed 59 people and injured over 100.

(With PTI inpiuts)

Topics
delhi
