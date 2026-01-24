New Delhi, A fire broke out at a banquet hall in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area on Saturday afternoon, leaving at least four people with injuries, police said. Fire at northwest Delhi's banquet hall injures four; one critical: Police

The condition of one injured person is stated to be serious, they said.

A PCR call regarding the blaze was received at around 12.50 pm, following which local police teams rushed to the spot and found that three fire tenders had already reached there, they said, adding that the fire was doused by then.

Initially, no injured person was found at the scene, a police officer said.

During a preliminary enquiry, police were informed that two injured persons had been taken to a hospital. However, no confirmation regarding their admission was immediately available from nearby hospitals, the officer added.

Later in the day, at around 4 pm, another call was relayed through the Prashant Vihar police station, indicating that four persons had sustained burn injuries during a 'Bhandara' held at a banquet in the area. The incident was stated to be linked to the same fire, police said.

"Four people reportedly suffered burn injuries, out of whom one is said to be in a serious condition. The exact circumstances and the sequence of events are being verified," a senior police officer said.

Police suspect that the fire may have broken out during cooking or food preparation arrangements for the religious feast, though the exact cause is yet to be ascertained.

Forensic and fire department teams are likely to inspect the premises to determine the source of ignition, officials said.

The owner of the banquet hall has "not been cooperating so far" and has been asked to join the enquiry for verification of facts and to provide details regarding safety measures and permissions for the event, police said.

Further investigation is underway to establish responsibility and whether any negligence or violation of fire safety norms contributed to the incident, they added.

