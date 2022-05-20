Home / Cities / Delhi News / Fire at godown in Delhi's Jhandewalan area, 27 tenders rushed to spot
Fire at godown in Delhi's Jhandewalan area, 27 tenders rushed to spot

  • Delhi fire: Officials said the fire was reported from Jhandewalan cycle market at 2.05pm. There was no report of any major injury or damage so far.
Firefighters attempt to douse a blaze in a godown at the Jhandewalan cycle market, in New Delhi, on Friday.(PTI)
Firefighters attempt to douse a blaze in a godown at the Jhandewalan cycle market, in New Delhi, on Friday.(PTI)
Updated on May 20, 2022 05:43 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

A massive was reported from a godown in the Jhandewalan area of central Delhi on Friday. As many as 27 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the blaze under control.

Officials said the fire was reported from Jhandewalan cycle market at 2.05pm. There was no report of any major injury or damage so far. Delhi minister Satyendar Jain also tweeted about the fire that he said had been brought under control.

A day ago, a 42-year-old man was killed and six others were injured when a fire broke out at an electric goods factory in northeast Delhi's Mustafabad area.

On May 13, at least 27 people were killed after a massive fire engulfed a commercial building in Delhi's Mundka area.

This is a developing story.

(With agency inputs)

