Fire breaks out at shoe factory in Delhi's Udyog Nagar, no injuries reported
A major fire broke out at a shoe factory in West Delhi's Udyog Nagar on Monday morning, Delhi Fire Service officials said.
No injuries have been reported so far in the incident, they said.
The Fire Department said it received a call about the blaze at 8.22 am, following which 24 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
The officials said fire-fighting operations are underway and the cause of the fire is not known yet.
