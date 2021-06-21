Home / Cities / Delhi News / Fire breaks out at shoe factory in Delhi's Udyog Nagar, no injuries reported
The officials said fire-fighting operations are underway and the cause of the fire is not known yet.(Sourced)
The officials said fire-fighting operations are underway and the cause of the fire is not known yet.(Sourced)
delhi news

Fire breaks out at shoe factory in Delhi's Udyog Nagar, no injuries reported

The Fire Department said it received a call about the blaze at 8.22 am, following which 24 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
READ FULL STORY
PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 09:53 AM IST

A major fire broke out at a shoe factory in West Delhi's Udyog Nagar on Monday morning, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

No injuries have been reported so far in the incident, they said.

The Fire Department said it received a call about the blaze at 8.22 am, following which 24 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The officials said fire-fighting operations are underway and the cause of the fire is not known yet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.