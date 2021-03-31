Home / Cities / Delhi News / Fire breaks out in Safdarjung hospital's ICU ward, patients safely evacuated
The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief said that a total of nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot and approximately 50 patients were shifted to other wards in the hospital.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 31, 2021 10:21 AM IST
Preliminary visuals from the spot of fire showed the beds and medical equipment of the ICU ward covered in soot with no major visible damage.(Photo: Sourced)

A fire broke out in the ICU ward of Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi early on Wednesday, officials said. The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief said that a total of nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot and approximately 50 patients were shifted to other wards in the hospital.

The fire of small category was doused within few hours, officials said.

"A fire call was received today morning around 6.35am for Safdarganj Hospital. The fire was reported from the ICU of the hospital," DFS chief said.

Garg said that the fire started from the ventilator which could have been because of a short circuit. "However, the exact reason can be known only after a proper investigation," Garg said.

Preliminary visuals from the spot of fire showed the beds and medical equipment of the ICU ward covered in soot with no major visible damage.

