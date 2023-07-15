Home / Cities / Delhi News / Fire breaks out on 9th floor of building in Delhi's Barakhamba Road: Video

Fire breaks out on 9th floor of building in Delhi's Barakhamba Road: Video

ByManjiri Chitre
Jul 15, 2023 07:13 PM IST

A fire broke out on the ninth floor of a building in central Delhi's Barakhamba Road in Connaught Place.

A fire broke out on the ninth floor of a building in central Delhi's Barakhamba Road in Connaught Place. According to the officials, they received information regarding the blaze at 6.20 pm, following which around 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, reported PTI.

Fire in Delhi's Barakhamba Road in Connaught Place.
Fire in Delhi's Barakhamba Road in Connaught Place.

More details are awaited.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned.

Saturday, July 15, 2023
