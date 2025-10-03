Fire erupt at warehouses in Manesar; no casualties reported

A major fire broke out at a warehouse belonging to an online shipping firm in Manesar’s Binola industrial area on Thursday morning, said fire department officials. The flames quickly expanded to the neighboring warehouse – containing goods including clothes and shoes – belonging to the same firm, according to officials privy to matter. Firefighters dousing the fire. (HT )

Manesar fire officer Lalit Verma said 20 fire tenders and 60-70 firefighters reached the spot within 15 minutes. “At 8.57am, two fire tenders each from Pataudi, Manesar, Sector 29 and other nearby stations arrived at the site,” Verma said.

Verma said that the traffic around the warehouses was diverted due to the fire. A video from the site circulating on social media showed that by the time fire brigades arrived, thick smoke coming from the textile warehouse had already billowed into the skies over the industrial area.

“All the remaining manufacturing units and warehouse keepers were alerted about the situation. Workers in factories along the stretch near VPO Bhora Kalan were evacuated as a massive containment operation was underway,” said Verma.

Verma said that the situation was brought under control in stages and the area was completely cleared at approximately 1pm. “No one was present inside the warehouse at the time when the fire broke out, as it had been locked from the outside,” he added.

Officials said that even though the exact cause of the fire in the industrial area was being investigated, a short circuit or an electrical failure from inside the warehouse is suspected to have caused the fire. No one was hurt during the incident, though extensive damage occurred as all garments inside the shipping hubs were charred in the fire.

Yogesh Singh, the representative of the firm that owns the warehouse and a resident of New Delhi, said that by the time we reached the spot, the fire had spread throughout the warehouse. “We have incurred massive losses. I expect support from local authorities during this moment of distress. We consider ourselves fortunate that no one was inside the warehouse at the time of the incident; otherwise, it could have resulted in a major tragedy,” Singh said.