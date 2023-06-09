Home / Cities / Delhi News / 20 newborns babies rescued after fire breaks out at hospital in Delhi

20 newborns babies rescued after fire breaks out at hospital in Delhi

ANI | | Posted by Nisha Anand
Jun 09, 2023 09:54 AM IST

Twenty newborns were rescued by the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) after a fire broke in a newborn hospital in Vaishali Colony, New Delhi, the police said on Friday.

Nine fire tenders rushed to the spot and all the 20 newborn babies were rescued safely.

Nine fire tenders rushed to the spot and all the 20 newborn babies were rescued safely.
Nine fire tenders rushed to the spot and all the 20 newborn babies were rescued safely.

According to Delhi Police, nine fire tenders rushed to the spot and all the 20 newborn babies were rescued safely by the DFS and shifted to nearby hospitals.

The Police added that out of the 20 newborns, 13 were shifted to Arya Hospital Janakpuri, and two to the Dwarka More Newborn Child Hospital.

Two were shifted to JK Hospital Janakpuri and three newborn babies were discharged from the Newborn child hospital in Vaishali.

Sign out