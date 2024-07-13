First semester of CUET UG courses may be postponed: Delhi University V-C

Delhi University DU vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh on Saturday said that the start of the first semester for undergraduate courses will be postponed by two weeks as there has been a delay in the release of the results of the Central University Entrance Test UG (CUET UG). The CUET-UG 2024, which is the single-window test for admissions to a majority of undergraduate programmes at 46 central universities, including DU, was conducted in the hybrid mode in May. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

“The academic session for the first semester for the courses where admission is through CUET UG will likely get pushed to August 16,” Singh said, adding that the academic calendar of other semesters will not be affected and they will start on August 1 as scheduled.

The CUET-UG 2024, which is the single-window test for admissions to a majority of undergraduate programmes at 46 central universities, including DU, was conducted in the hybrid mode in May by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The results were originally scheduled to be released on June 30 but there was a delay owing to alleged discrepancies involving the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG), which is also conducted by NTA.

Singh added there has been no communication from NTA on when the results would be declared.

The Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal for admission to undergraduate programmes of DU was opened on May 28 following which students seeking admission could register themselves in the first phase. The second phase of admissions, however, will only commence after the declaration of the CUET UG results.

“The start of the first semester will tentatively be on August 16. If the CUET results come sooner and the process is wrapped up earlier, it might start earlier as well,” DU registrar Vikas Gupta said.

University Grants Commission (UGC) chief M Jagadesh Kumar assured that NTA was working to announce the results as soon as possible. “After the last date for the draft key challenge, experts review the challenges and prepare the final key. It usually takes about a week or two for NTA to do all this and announce the results. However, NTA is working to announce the results as soon as possible,” Kumar told news agency ANI.