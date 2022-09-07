‘Fit of rage’: 17-yr-old kills father with rolling pin in Delhi

A 17-year-old boy was apprehended on charges of bludgeoning his 42-year-old father to death with a wooden rolling pin at their home in Sarai Rohilla area of north Delhi around a fortnight ago, police said on Tuesday, adding that the man was a constable with the Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said the teenager allegedly killed his father “in a fit of rage” after the man returned home drunk, and allegedly abused and brutally assaulted him.

The police said that the man had allegedly kicked the boy with such force that his head crashed against the wall, causing injuries to the scalp.

The Delhi Police said the alleged attack took place on August 22, and the constable was admitted to the Northern Railways hospital by a sub-inspector in his team.

He was later declared dead by doctors. On being told about the incident, the police team reached the hospital and shifted the constable’s body to Subzi Mandi mortuary for a post-mortem examination, which was conducted the next day.

The autopsy report was released on August 31 and showed that the 42-year-old constable suffered 19 injuries, including rib fractures, which the autopsy surgeon concluded were ante-mortem (inflected before death) injuries caused by blunt force trauma, said police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The cause of death was a combined effect of intracerebral damage and haemorrhagic shock as a result of multiple bruises all over the body and vital organs from blunt force trauma. Accordingly, a case of murder was registered on September 4,” said deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi.

Police began investigations, and the questioning of the constable’s family members suggested that the constable was an alcohol addict who often abused and assaulted his teenaged son, wife, and other family members.

His family members, particularly wife and son, were fed up with the emotional and physical abuse and trauma, said police. Investigating officers learnt that, on August 22, the man again brutally attacked his son, who “in a fit of rage” retaliated by raining blows on his father with a wooden rolling pin.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The teenager was apprehended on September 5 (Monday) and produced before the juvenile justice board (JJB), police said. The boy has completed his Class 12 this year, and has no previous history of crime.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON