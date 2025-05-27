Five arrested in Rajasthan for supplying firearms to gangs in Delhi

Five people from Rajasthan were arrested by the crime branch for allegedly manufacturing and testing illegal firearms at a hilltop in the Deeg district of the state before supplying them to criminals and gangs active in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), the Delhi Police said on Monday. Eleven illegal firearms, including 10 country-made pistols and one long rifle, 17 cartridges, including those for test fire, were seized from the accused (Representational image)

Eleven illegal firearms, including 10 country-made pistols and one long rifle, 17 cartridges, including those for test fire, recoil springs used for testing hammer strength of firearms, and tools used for manufacturing the guns were recovered from the arrested men, police said.

The arrested people were identified as Jubair (single name), 28, his two uncles Mubin (single name), 62, and Sher Mohammad, 42, Harvinder Singh, 46, and Sonu Singh, 23.

All five were caught in simultaneous raids conducted at four villages in Deeg district of Rajasthan last week. Their clients included jailed gangster Vikas Langarpuria’s gang, said joint commissioner of police (crime) Surender Kumar.

The action came after the interrogation of Rohit Gahlot, a member of Langarpuria’s gang who was arrested on March 4 with two country-made pistols and three rounds. Gahlot had disclosed that he had procured the arms and ammunition from Juber and his associates from the hilly regions in Deeg district, said the joint CP.

“Our anti-gang squad (AGS) wing of the crime branch worked for three months to identify the manufacturers of the illegal firearms and locate their manufacturing unit in the hilltop in Deeg. Accordingly, raids were conducted, five suspects were arrested, and their illegal factory was busted,” added Kumar.