Five IAS officers reshuffled in latest Delhi bureaucratic rejig

Delhi lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Saturday transferred five Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, a reshuffle that came just a day after the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Special Officer Ashwani Kumar was given additional charge of Delhi home secretary.

According to an October 8 official order signed by special secretary (services) Kulanand Joshi, Shilpa Shinde, a 2006 batch IAS officer of AGMUT cadre, will be the new managing director of the Delhi Transport Corporation, along with the additional charge as the special commissioner of transport. Shinde was earlier posted as an additional commissioner in MCD.

Shinde will be replaced Sakshi Mittal, a 2010 batch IAS officer, who was earlier serving as special secretary to the LG.

The other three IAS officers who were transferred on Saturday are all from 2020 batch. Namgyal Angmu has been posted as the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Kapashera along with Officer on Special Duty (OSD) revenue estate. “The officer will coordinate with various districts under supervision of divisional commissioner for digitally compiling all the enemy properties, gram sabha land and panchayat land. Angmu will submit the status of the revenue inventory on monthly basis and ensure timely completion of the project,” the order said.

Navneet Mann has been posted as the SDM of Alipur along with OSD e-courts. He will be working on the project of converting all revenue courts into e courts in coordination with IT department and divisional commissioner. Sanjay Yadav, another 2020 batch officer will be SDM Chanakyapuri along with OSD for e-platform. “The officer will ensure that sub registrar office will be made faceless and the services will be made available through online platforms,” the order by Joshi states.

After taking over the post of LG of Delhi, Saxena has carried out at least six rounds of bureaucratic reshuffles. On July 15, the governor had transferred around 200 officials, including a few Delhi Andaman and Nicobar Islands Civil Services (DANICS) and IAS cadre officials, who have been working in the same department for more than five years. Further, about 40 senior bureaucrats, IAS and DANICS cadre officials were transferred in a major reshuffle in May.